DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body found in an East Dayton home on Thursday has been identified.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.

Dayton police responded to the scene at 408 Burkhardt Avenue to perform a welfare check.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the coroner and homicide detectives were on the scene. A witness told 2 NEWS that the body was found wrapped in padding and was very decomposed.

Dayton police reported that the missing body was associated with the missing person report from July.

The Montgomery County Coroner has since identified the body as 44-year-old Clinton Pierce.

It is unknown at this time what led up to Pierce’s death.