Deca Prep celebrates Juneteenth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, Deca Prep School in Dayton held its first Juneteenth celebration. Organizers say they want the community to take action and make their voices heard.

During the celebration, attendees were able to register to vote and complete the 2020 Census.

Teachers say the day was important to recognize the country’s history and future.

“This is not only about African Americans, this is about the American history as a whole and how we all have overcome something, and it’s an opportunity for us to celebrate unity,” said teacher Breann Hill.

Senator Rob Portman also attended the celebration, saying, “It’s really important that we commemorate Juneteenth every year. This is the day of emancipation when finally, the last state agreed that slaves would be free. So it’s a jubilee day, a day to celebrate, but also to remember the history of our country and let people reflect on that and what that means for today.”