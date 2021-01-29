Deaths of 2 women killed in I-75 crash ruled accidental

One person is trapped and multiple people were injured after a crash on I-75 Sunday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner said Friday the death of two women killed in a crash on I-75 at Benchwood Road has been ruled accidental.

Cesere Traylor, 28 and 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor were both killed in a crash that happened Jan. 24 on I-75 near Benchwood Road. Both of the women were from Hamilton, Ohio.

The Coroner said the cause of death for Cesere was blunt force trauma to the head and neck and Sarenthia suffered multiple trauma. Two other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

