Death of Sidney HS grad under investigation

Tristen Carlson

Photo: Sidney Daily News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a 2016 Sidney High School graduate was found dead in Montana.

The Sidney Daily News reports that officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue South around 2:30 am on February 2 on reports that someone had been shot.

Law enforcement arrived and found the body of 21-year-old Tristen Allen Carlson at the scene. His official cause of death has not been released.

Carlson was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base as an active duty senior airman E4 of the 341st security forces squadron.

In high school, Carlson was a member of the basketball and football teams. He graduated from basic military training at Joint Base Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, in 2017.

His death remains under investigation by the Great Falls Police Department.

