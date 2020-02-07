Closings
Death of Sidney HS grad in Montana ruled ‘suspicious’

Local News

Tristen Carlson

Photo: Sidney Daily News

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (WDTN) – Police in Montana have ruled the death of a Sidney High School graduate ‘suspicious.’

Capt. Jeff Newton from the Great Falls Police Department said that 21-year-old Tristen Carlson was found shot in a residence in the 2300 block of 14th Avenue South at around 2:30 am on Feb. 2. His body was found by his friends.

Carlson was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base as an active duty senior airman E4 of the 341st security forces squadron.

In high school, Carlson was a member of the basketball and football teams. He graduated from basic military training at Joint Base Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, in 2017.

Great Falls Police Department is working with Malmstrom Air Force Base on the investigation into Carlson’s death. No criminal charges have been brought forward as of Friday.

