Death of missing Mansfield man found in Dayton ruled homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The death of a missing Mansfield man who was found in a Dayton home on Friday has been ruled a homicide, the Montgomery County Coroner reports.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger said that 28-year-old Todd Burkhart died on Nov. 17 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Harshbarger ruled the death a homicide.

Burkhart’s body was recovered at a home in the 900 block of Stewart Street in Dayton on Friday. Burkhart and his girlfriend, Kyla Hayton, were reported missing on Nov. 18 by her family.

The couple was believed to have been traveling to Columbus and Dayton. Their vehicle was found abandoned on Wednesday with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

Our partners at WJW report that a tip call to check for a phone at an abandoned house in the 1100 block of Wildwood Avenue led Dayton Police to the scene.

According to Dayton Police, an extensive search was done in the area of West Stewart St. and Wildwood Avenue. They say evidence and personal items belonging to the couple were found along with Burkhart’s body.

Kyla’s whereabouts are still unknown at this time. They are continuing to follow all leads.

Police ask anyone with information to call the 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.’

