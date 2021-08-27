Death of man struck by Springfield police cruiser ruled an accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has determined the death of Eric Cole, who was ran over by a Springfield police cruiser, an accident.

Police were dispatched to a home on South Center Boulevard after getting calls about gunshots the night of June 13. Cole, 42, had been shot and was laying in the road while on the phone with emergency services when he was struck by a police SUV.

Ofc. Amanda Rosales, with the Springfield Police Department, was operating the cruiser when it struck Cole. Reports obtained by 2 NEWS indicate that Rosales was traveling 20 mph at the time of the incident and that conditions were clear.

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said his department started receiving calls about a shooting on West Liberty Avenue around 11:15 p.m. — by 11:22 p.m. they received calls that Cole was shot around South Center Boulevard.

The police chief said that Rosales was looking for house addresses and didn’t see Cole but stopped immediately and began aid. She has since been placed on administrative leave.

Cole was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, later flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead June 14. The coroner’s initial autopsy found that he had been shot in the arm and had blunt-force trauma to several areas of his body.

