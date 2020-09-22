Death of man found on Great Miami River Trail ruled homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The death of a man found dead in Harrison Township has been ruled a homicide.

On September 18, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified 36-year-old Jarvis Collins as the man the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believes was dumped on the Great Miami River Trail after a deadly shooting.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Collins died from several gunshot wounds.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting took place around 9 p.m. off Embury Park Road near the Interstate 75 overpass. Authorities do not have a suspect at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

