Death investigation underway in Trotwood

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-tape-generic_37787903_ver1.0_1531137389958.jpg

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A death investigation is underway in Trotwood after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS police responded to the 1400 block of Hagerman Drive after a 911 caller reported seeing a man slumped over the steering wheel of a truck.

They say the man had most likely been there since Sunday.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing situation and will provide details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS