Death investigation underway in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A death investigation is underway in Trotwood after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS police responded to the 1400 block of Hagerman Drive after a 911 caller reported seeing a man slumped over the steering wheel of a truck.

They say the man had most likely been there since Sunday.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing situation and will provide details as they become available.

