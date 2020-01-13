Death investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Springfield are investigating after a body was found behind the Townhouse Motor Lodge.
Authorities responded to the 2800 block of East Main Street shortly after 3:45 pm.
Officers remain on the scene investigating and could not immediately say if the incident is considered suspicious.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
