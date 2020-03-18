Live Now
2 NEWS at 11 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 95 active closings. Click for more details.

Death investigation underway in Celina

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_79442

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after reports of a body being pulled from a lake in Celina.

WCSM Radio reports Celina Police are leading a death investigation after pulling a body from Grand Lake St. Marys.

Several people told the radio station they saw a body being removed from the area.

We’ve reached out to Celina Police but they would not release any information.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS