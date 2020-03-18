Death investigation underway in Celina

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after reports of a body being pulled from a lake in Celina.

WCSM Radio reports Celina Police are leading a death investigation after pulling a body from Grand Lake St. Marys.

Several people told the radio station they saw a body being removed from the area.

We’ve reached out to Celina Police but they would not release any information.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.