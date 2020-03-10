Death investigation underway after body found at Kettering insurance office

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a body was found at the Barton Wilson Insurance office in Kettering.
2 NEWS is at the scene in the area of Wilmington Pike and Imperial Boulevard, where crime scene tape has been put up around the building.
Several police cruisers remain at the scene investigating.
Police have not released any further information but did say they consider the death to be suspicious.
