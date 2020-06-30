Death in Kettering officer-involved shooting ruled a homicide

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of a man killed in an altercation with Kettering Police as a homicide.
This ruling is standard practice any time a police shooting results in a death.
Officer involved shooting in Kettering overnight, suspect killed in altercation
The incident happened late Sunday evening on Gay Drive. Kettering Police say when they arrived on scene, 68-year-old James Tober refused to drop his gun. Several shots were fired by both Tober and officers.
Two officers remain on administrative leave at this time.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) was called in and has collected all evidence at the crime scene. They will now investigate whether or not there was any wrong doing by the officers involved.
