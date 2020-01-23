Deadly stolen cruiser crash suspect files motion to waive counsel, represent himself

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton man who is accused of stabbing his father then stealing a Riverside police cruiser before crashing it, killing two 6-year-old girls, has filed a motion to waive counsel in his trial and represent himself.
In a handwritten court document, Raymond Walters filed earlier in January a motion to waive his right to appointed counsel. Walters states it is his constitutional right to waive counsel.
Walters is charged with:
- Two counts of murder
- Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
- Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of robbery
- Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault
- Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer
- Three counts of vehicular assault
- Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle
- One count of vandalism
Walters allegedly stabbed his father with a knife on Xenia Avenue in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck on Aug. 26, according to police. Walters then allegedly crashed the pickup truck and stole a Riverside police cruiser, driving it at a high rate of speed before striking multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton.
Two six-year-old girls, Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko, were killed in the crash at East Third Street and Patterson Boulevard in downtown Dayton.
