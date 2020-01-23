Deadly stolen cruiser crash suspect files motion to waive counsel, represent himself

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton man who is accused of stabbing his father then stealing a Riverside police cruiser before crashing it, killing two 6-year-old girls, has filed a motion to waive counsel in his trial and represent himself.

In a handwritten court document, Raymond Walters filed earlier in January a motion to waive his right to appointed counsel. Walters states it is his constitutional right to waive counsel.

Walters is charged with:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of robbery

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer

Three counts of vehicular assault

Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle

One count of vandalism

Walters allegedly stabbed his father with a knife on Xenia Avenue in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck on Aug. 26, according to police. Walters then allegedly crashed the pickup truck and stole a Riverside police cruiser, driving it at a high rate of speed before striking multiple vehicles in downtown Dayton.

Two six-year-old girls, Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko, were killed in the crash at East Third Street and Patterson Boulevard in downtown Dayton.