DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash on I-75 in April appeared in court Thursday morning.

Nicholas Debello pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and failure to stop at the scene of an accident charges. Both are third-degree felonies.

The crash happened April 21 on I-75 in Moraine. Police say the suspect was driving a truck that hit 20-year-old Emily Ryan. She died at the scene.

Ryan had just gotten out of her vehicle that broke down in a construction zone when she was hit. The suspect fled the scene.

Police used witness statements and surveillance video to identify Debello. They tracked him to a campground in Oldham, Kentucky, where he was arrested.

Debello is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is due back in court in two weeks.