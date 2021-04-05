Deadline to register to vote in May 4 primary is Monday, voting officials hope enthusiasm continues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming May 4th primary and special elections. The Montgomery County Board of Elections says the process will still take into account pandemic regulations.

This election will look much the same as last November: modified for the pandemic.

Jeff Rezabek, the new Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, says, “People are engaged with the election system, which we are excited about.”

The 2020 November election ignited unprecedented political engagement and record voter turnout. While the upcoming May 4 election won’t approach those levels, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose hopes voter interest will carry over to May and beyond. “As much as we all care about who lives in the White House, who works at the courthouse and the schoolhouse probably has a bigger impact on your day-to-day life, and that’s the kind of election we have in a year like this.”

All protocol from November is still in place: early voting is offered in person at the county building, you can request absentee ballots to vote by mail, and polling locations will require masks and social distancing, and the new voting machines will be cleaned between uses.

Rezabek says, “What was amazing was the positive feedback we got from a lot of our voters of how our new system works.”

Several key races and issues will be on the ballot: primary races for Dayton mayor and Dayton city commission, Huber Heights mayor and city council, and a Beavercreek City Schools levy. Rezabek says the goal is to keep voters and poll workers safe and build confidence. “Continue to show the voters that our new system is up and running and it is accurate. We get all our audits.”