Deadline to purchase Montgomery County dog license extended

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dog owners now have a little more time to purchase a license for their pet.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said Friday that dog owners will be able to purchase their 2021 licenses without penalty through July 1, thanks to state legislation passed in late 2020.

Normally, dog owners that purchase their license after January 31 would be penalized and required to pay double the license fee.

“It is so fast and easy to purchase a dog license online that there is no reason to delay,” said Keith. “But we know that sometimes people need just a little more time. I’m happy this change gives our dog owners extra time to buy their license without penalty.”

The license fee is $20 for spayed or neutered dogs and $24 for dogs that have not been altered.

Licenses can be purchased in three ways:

Online at www.mcohio.org/dogs

By mailing-in an application which can be downloaded at www.mcohio.org/dogs

In-person at the County Administration Building, the Animal Resource Center or 19 licensing outposts throughout the county

After February 1, the only places to buy a 2021 dog license in-person will be the Montgomery County Administration Building and the Animal Resource Center.

Proceeds from license sales will go to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center to help care for stray and lost animals.

For more information, call (937) 225-4314.