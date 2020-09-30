Deadline to donate to Oregon District Tragedy Fund Wednesday evening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline to donate to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund is just hours away, as the program ends at 11:59 p.m.

The fund was created the morning after the mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019. Vice President of Development and Donor Services for the Dayton Foundation, Michelle Lovely, said a committee helped determine the best way to allocate those funds. So far about $3.8 million in donations have been distributed to a total of 47 families and individuals directly impacted by the shooting.

“The majority, 70 percent, went to the families of those who were deceased or who lost loved ones, or the personal representatives of those individuals.”

The rest, she said, went to impacted individuals based on the length of their hospital stay.

Since the initial distribution, Lovely said about 185 more gifts were donated, adding up to nearly $150,000. But there could be more funds available to help those families if more donations are made by the end of the day.

“If gifts come in tomorrow, they would go into a different fund that’s been created that will benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund for children’s mental health. So today is actually the very last day to donate for it to go to the group of applicants and families that were impacted.”

Lovely added, the Dayton Foundation has been proud to work with local, national, and global donors who wanted to help families and survivors get back on their feet.

“We just hope that someway, this little bit of help through these gifts will help the families with comforting them and giving them strength to move forward.”

To donate to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, click here.