Deadline to apply for Montgomery County CARES Act utility relief program Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County’s CARES Act application deadline for the utility relief program is Friday, Nov. 13.
The program allows people who experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic to receive a bill credit, according to a press release.
The credits will cover any amount more than 30 days past due for any service billed on or after March 1, 2020. Customers can apply for bill credits on their DP&L bill, Vectren bill, or both.
Requirements for the bill credit include:
- Must be a residential customer of DP&L and/or Vectren
- Must reside in Montgomery County, Ohio
- The property’s service address must be in Montgomery County, Ohio
- Have a balance at least 30 days past due with either or both utility companies
As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, the program has helped nearly 5,000 DP&L customers with a total amount of $2.1 million. Nearly 3,000 Vectren customers have also received assistance totaling just over $500,000.
To apply, visit www.mcohiocares.org and click the utility assistance link.
