Deadline to apply for homeowner tax exemption Dec. 31

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time is running out for Montgomery County residents to apply for this year’s Homestead Exemption Program.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith wants homeowners who may be eligible for the Homestead Exemption Program to know the deadline to apply for this year’s exemption is December 31.

The Homestead Exemption provides seniors age 65 or older, or those permanently and totally disabled, a property tax credit on their annual real estate tax bill. In Montgomery County, the average savings is nearly $700 for those who enroll and qualify. Totally disabled veterans may be eligible for additional benefits.

“A lower tax bill in January would be a nice way to celebrate the holidays,” said Keith. “We want everyone who might be eligible for the Homestead Exemption program to apply for this valuable tax break.”

Only homeowners whose total adjusted gross household income is $32,200 or less are eligible for the exemption. Certain types of income, like social security benefits, do not count towards this income requirement. Homeowners are additionally required to own and occupy their residence on January 1, 2018 to be eligible for this year’s tax credit and must be 65 years of age or turn 65 by December 31, 2018.

Keith says homeowners who are unsure if they meet these requirements should call the Auditor’s Homestead Hotline at 937-225-4341 for assistance. Homeowners already receiving the benefit do not need to re-apply. There are currently more than 40,000 homeowners in Montgomery County receiving the Homestead Exemption.

Montgomery County residents who believe they may be eligible should visit www.mcauditor.org/homestead for more information. Homeowners can apply for the exemption online, or a form can be printed from the website and mailed to the Auditor’s Office.

