Deadline nears for Oregon District Tragedy Fund applications

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Foundation wants to remind people that applications are still being accepted for the Oregon District Tragedy Fund through Thursday, the foundation said Wednesday.

The application for the money can be found online here. The Dayton Foundation established the fund immediately after the mass shooting that left nine dead and 27 injured.

“The Community Oversight Committee thoroughly considered many factors before approving the Final Protocol. These included all comments and concerns expressed at the Public Forums or in private via email, phone and letters,” Gary L. LeRoy, MD, FAAFP, co-chair of the Oversight Committee, said. “By no means was this an easy task, and we have taken our responsibility to the victims and to the more than 4,400 donors very seriously.”

The Final Protocol, approved by a 15-member Community Oversight Committee, calls for the funds to be split up three ways:

70 percent of donations to be distributed to families of the nine people killed

20 percent of the fund will be divided among the people injured in the shooting who were hospitalized for 48 hours or more

10 percent of the fund balance will be divided among those who were injured and released from the hospital or by a private physician/clinician within 48 hours of the shooting.

“We recognize the pain and grief this tragedy has inflicted upon the families of those who lost loved ones, the physically injured and the community at large,” co-chair Brother Raymond L. Fitz, S.M., Ph.D. said. “Our hearts and prayers are with all of them.”

The deadline to submit completed applications is Oct. 31, which is also the last day fund donations will be accepted. Completed applications, including required documentation, must be returned to Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, LLC, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401, S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409.

Applications and more information can be found HERE.

