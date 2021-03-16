Deadline for Ohio property value appeals March 31

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline for people to file property value appeals in Ohio is approaching.

The deadline to file is March 31. Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said he released a five-minute informational video earlier this month to help Ohioans understand the process.

“If a property owner disagrees with the value we’ve set on their property, we want them to feel welcomed and empowered to file a property value appeal with the Board of Revision,” said Keith.

After a property owner files an appeal with the Board of Revision, they will be scheduled for a hearing later in the year where they can make a case for a change in their property’s value. 

The hearings will be done by Zoom video conferencing or phone.

To file a property value appeal, visit www.mc-bor.org. Keith encourages property owners to contact his office at (937) 496-6856 if they have questions.

