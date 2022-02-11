DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to sing the national anthem at a Dayton Dragons game, you now have more time to tryout.

The team said that the deadline to apply has been extended to Tuesday, March 1, 2022 due to high interest. Auditions for this summer’s national anthem performers are virtual on the Dayton Dragons website. You can upload your video at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Dragons games throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform opening day 2022 on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m.

You can watch Dayton Dragons games on WDTN’s Dayton CW.