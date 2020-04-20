Deadline approaching to vote in Ohio’s primary election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The deadline to vote in Ohio’s primary election is fast approaching.

“A lot of people for some reason thought absentee ballots didn’t count in the past, but in fact, they’re the first ballots counted on election night,” says Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly.

The coronavirus postponed the March 17 election in Ohio and suspended in person voting; the deadline for the election was extended until April 28 with people required to vote absentee with few exceptions.

Your ballot must be postmarked by April 27, but there are a few steps you need to take before that. To get a ballot, you first have to apply for one. You can do that by calling the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 937-225-5656, and they will send you an application form. The quicker way to get an application is to download it online and print it. Click here to do that.

“Time is of the essence. We’re just–we’re eight days out now,” says Kelly.

Once you fill out the application completely and sign it, send it back to the county board of elections. The board must receive your request by 12 p.m. on April 25. After the receive your application, they will send you a ballot. You can mail your ballot back, or you can drop it off in person at one of the mailboxes at the Board of Elections.

“We have a full time staff do the scanning– a Republican and Democrat there at all times, and we have cameras throughout all of our offices here. So there’s no funny business going on,” states Kelly.

Precinct polling locations will not be open on April 28, and there will limited in-person voting. Those with disabilities, the homeless, and those who requested an absentee ballot but didn’t receive one in time are able to cast a ballot in person at the Board of Elections on April 28.

“Everybody’s voting in the presidential primary, and I think that’s because it was postponed. People have more time and people are at home and it gives them something to do,” says Kelly.

Tabulation of votes will begin April 28 after 7:30 p.m. Results won’t be available until May 8.