Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith is reminding residents of the application deadline for the Homestead Exemption program.

The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.

The Homestead Exemption program protects the first $25,000 of a property’s value from taxation for those who enroll and qualify. The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office reported that the average savings from this program are more than $600.

According to Keith, the deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2022, for this year’s exemptions.

“Applying for a lower tax bill is a great way to celebrate the holidays,” said Keith. “We want to encourage homeowners to apply for this valuable tax break if they believe they might be eligible.”

For more information or to enroll, click here.