Last day to apply for FEMA, SBA tornado recovery assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those hoping to seek relief following the Memorial Day tornadoes only have one day left to apply.

Tuesday marks the deadline to register for FEMA assistance, as well as the Small Business Administration at the recovery center at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In Montgomery County, approximately 2,500 people have signed up for help from FEMA while 1,500 have been approved for $4 million in grants. As for the SBA loans, which is businesses, homeowners, and renters that have physical or economic losses from the tornadoes, approximately $23 million has been approved.

To apply for FEMA assistance or an SBA loan, people can visit the website by clicking HERE, call 800-621-3362, or by visiting the recovery center at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

