Dead body found in Kettering dumpster

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are investigating after a body was found in a dumpster on Aberdeen Avenue.

The dumpster was located in the 500 block of Aberdeen near Shroyer Road, according to police.

Police are currently investigating, and no information about the body has been released.

WDTN has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.

