DEA cites Animal Resource Center employee

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a notice to one of the Animal Resource Center’s employees for violating two requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.

In late 2018, Team Shelter USA was hired by Montgomery County to conduct a third-party review of services and operations at the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center. The facility has made significant changes based on Team Shelter USA’s findings, and has completed more than 70% of recommendations made in less than a year.

The DEA visited the Animal Resource Center in December of 2018 for an inspection. On July 29, the DEA issued an employee a notice of two civil violations for failure to comply administrative requirements of the Controlled Substances Act (failure to maintain a biennial inventory; failure to record the date received and number of packages received on DEA Form 222).

“We have been completely transparent with the public throughout this process. We welcome the review by the DEA, and look forward to continuing to work with their expert staff to ensure our operations meet all regulations and requirements for the use of controlled substances,” said Animal Resource Center Robert Gruhl.

Brianna Wooten with Montgomery County says the county implemented processes and procedures to help ensure future compliance with DEA regulations prior to notice of the violation.

She says the next step is to provide a response to DEA about how the organization intends to comply with regulations, which the DEA will have to review and approve.

Commission President Debbie Lieberman added, “The Montgomery County Commissioners are committed to protecting public health and safety, and to finding forever homes for the animals in our care. We look forward to seeing our shelter operations continue to improve so that we can improve the lives of both pets and people.”

