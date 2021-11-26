MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – There may not be snow on the ground yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find your own winter wonderland. Here is a list of places with holiday light displays to explore in the Miami Valley, so bundle up and enjoy the sights!

A Carillon Christmas

1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

The Carillon Tree of Light and other displays

Admission: $12 for adults 18-59, $10 for seniors 60+, $8 for children 3-17

Nov.23 – Dec. 30

Open 5 pm to 9 pm daily

Clifton Mill Legendary Lights

75 Water Street, Clifton

Walkthrough display

Admission: $10 for everyone 4 and older

Nov. 26 – Dec.30

Open 6 pm to 9 pm daily

Holiday in the City

Downtown Springfield

Walkthrough display & DORA, other events

Free admission

Nov. 26 – Jan. 7

Open 5 pm to 9 pm

Journey Borealis

1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Drive-through display

Admission: $20 per car Monday-Thursday, $25 per car Friday-Sunday

Nov. 19 – Jan. 2

Open Monday-Thursday 6 pm to 9 pm, Friday-Sunday 6 pm to 10 pm

Land of Illusion Christmas Glow

8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Christmas Villiage or drive-through display

Admission: $7 per person

Nov. 24 – Dec. 30

Open select dates: See calendar here

Light up Middletown

500 Tytus Avenue, Middletown

Dive-through display

Admission: Cash donation-you set price

Nov. 25 – Dec. 30

Open 6 pm to 1- pm daily

Lost Creek Reserve

2385 State Route 41, Troy

Drive-through display

Admission: $10 per car, $30 per 15 passenger van

Nov. 26 – Dec. 26

Open Friday & Saturday 6 pm to 10 pm, Sundays 6 pm to 9 pm.

Additional days Dec. 20-23, 6 pm to 9 pm

Parklights at Caeser Ford

520 South Stringtown Road, Xenia

Drive-through display

Free admission

Dec. 1-31

Open 6 pm to 9 pm daily

Snyder Park Yuletide Celebration

1900 Park Street, Springfield

Walkthrough display, activities

Free admission

Dec. 3

Open Friday 5 pm to 8 pm

The Christmas Ranch

3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow

Walkthrough display, shops and rides

Admission: $20 per car, $30 per large van

Nov. 19 – Dec. 23

Open Sunday-Thursday 5 pm to 9 pm, Friday-Saturday 5 pm to 10 pm

Whispering Christmas

135 Camden Road, Eaton

Drive-through display

Admission: $5 per car

Nov. 26 – Dec. 31

Open 6 pm to 9:30 pm daily

Woodland Lights

895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp.

Walkthrough display, train rides

Admission: $9 per person

Nov. 19 – Dec. 30

Open Friday-Sunday and Dec. 20-30, 6 pm to 9 pm