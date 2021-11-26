MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – There may not be snow on the ground yet, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t find your own winter wonderland. Here is a list of places with holiday light displays to explore in the Miami Valley, so bundle up and enjoy the sights!
A Carillon Christmas
1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton
The Carillon Tree of Light and other displays
Admission: $12 for adults 18-59, $10 for seniors 60+, $8 for children 3-17
Nov.23 – Dec. 30
Open 5 pm to 9 pm daily
Clifton Mill Legendary Lights
75 Water Street, Clifton
Walkthrough display
Admission: $10 for everyone 4 and older
Nov. 26 – Dec.30
Open 6 pm to 9 pm daily
Holiday in the City
Downtown Springfield
Walkthrough display & DORA, other events
Free admission
Nov. 26 – Jan. 7
Open 5 pm to 9 pm
Journey Borealis
1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton
Drive-through display
Admission: $20 per car Monday-Thursday, $25 per car Friday-Sunday
Nov. 19 – Jan. 2
Open Monday-Thursday 6 pm to 9 pm, Friday-Sunday 6 pm to 10 pm
Land of Illusion Christmas Glow
8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Christmas Villiage or drive-through display
Admission: $7 per person
Nov. 24 – Dec. 30
Open select dates: See calendar here
Light up Middletown
500 Tytus Avenue, Middletown
Dive-through display
Admission: Cash donation-you set price
Nov. 25 – Dec. 30
Open 6 pm to 1- pm daily
Lost Creek Reserve
2385 State Route 41, Troy
Drive-through display
Admission: $10 per car, $30 per 15 passenger van
Nov. 26 – Dec. 26
Open Friday & Saturday 6 pm to 10 pm, Sundays 6 pm to 9 pm.
Additional days Dec. 20-23, 6 pm to 9 pm
Parklights at Caeser Ford
520 South Stringtown Road, Xenia
Drive-through display
Free admission
Dec. 1-31
Open 6 pm to 9 pm daily
Snyder Park Yuletide Celebration
1900 Park Street, Springfield
Walkthrough display, activities
Free admission
Dec. 3
Open Friday 5 pm to 8 pm
The Christmas Ranch
3205 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow
Walkthrough display, shops and rides
Admission: $20 per car, $30 per large van
Nov. 19 – Dec. 23
Open Sunday-Thursday 5 pm to 9 pm, Friday-Saturday 5 pm to 10 pm
Whispering Christmas
135 Camden Road, Eaton
Drive-through display
Admission: $5 per car
Nov. 26 – Dec. 31
Open 6 pm to 9:30 pm daily
Woodland Lights
895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp.
Walkthrough display, train rides
Admission: $9 per person
Nov. 19 – Dec. 30
Open Friday-Sunday and Dec. 20-30, 6 pm to 9 pm