DaytonStronger: Residents asked to display rainbows ahead of tornado outbreak anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we approach the one year mark since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, the City of Dayton is asking residents to put a rainbow in their window this weekend as a symbol of the city’s resiliency and spirit.
The City originally planned to host a commemorative event, but due to health recommendations stemming from the pandemic, officials were forced to find another way to show recognition for the anniversary date.
The rainbow initiative runs from Saturday, May 23 through Wednesday, May 27.
