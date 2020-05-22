DaytonStronger: City officials create rainbow initiative to commemorate tornado anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we approach the one year mark since the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, the City of Dayton is asking residents to put a rainbow in their window this weekend as a symbol of the city’s resiliency and spirit.

The City originally planned to host a commemorative event, but due to health recommendations stemming from the pandemic, officials were forced to find another way to show recognition for the anniversary date.

Dayton Mayor, Nan Whaley, said COVID-19 has impacted the ongoing recovery efforts in more than ways than one.

“The pandemic slowed us down a bit this Spring,” said Whaley. “We were expecting a lot more out of community volunteers that weren’t able to come.”

But Whaley said that shouldn’t stop the community from celebrating a successful first year of recovery. So they’ve started a rainbow initiative and are asking Miami Valley residents to place a rainbow in their windows.

Whaley said it’s a clear message. That while Dayton has had a tough year, it has come out stronger.

“After storms come rainbows, and rainbows do show that there is hope in the future, there are opportunities, and we have weathered the storm,” said Whaley. “We still have work to do but we will be stronger on the other side of it.”

The rainbow initiative runs from Saturday, May 23 through Wednesday, May 27.