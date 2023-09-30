DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s returned to Dayton this weekend.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event took place at Day Air Ballpark on Sept. 30. Opening ceremonies began at 9:45 a.m., with the walk following at 10 a.m.

Over 1200 people participated in the event to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, according to the event website. The route for this year’s walk was around 2.5 miles.

Proceeds raised from the walk go towards Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To find more information and donate online, visit the Dayton Alzheimer’s Association website.