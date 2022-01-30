Harrison Township’s, Ohio (WDTN)– Celebrations are already underway here in the Miami Valley while others are getting right to work.

Harrison Township’s Titan Graphics is working overnight supplying the state’s only locker room t-shirt. Approximately 10,400 shirts will be made as the sun starts to rise.

“If you saw the players in the locker room holding up shirts, that’s the shirt we’re making, that exact same logo,” said VP Operation Titans Graphics.

Each shirt takes less than a minute to create but Thomas says he’s been waiting for this moment his entire life cheering on the Bengals.

“Obviously it’s been 30-something years since they’ve been in the playoffs,” said Thomas. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, the rest is history, and now we’re going to the Super Bowl.”

Trucks will be coming throughout the night to start dispersing the shirts first thing Monday morning and the last scheduled pickup is by 10 a.m.