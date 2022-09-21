DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oregon District officially turned 50 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The area is Dayton’s oldest historic district and has architecture dating back to the 1800s. It is a unique neighborhood that Dayton leaders and citizens fought to preserve.

What began as an active social and cultural hub for Dayton, soon became a place of hardship throughout the early 1900s.

The Great Flood of 1913 brought 10 feet of water to the area and residents fled to higher ground. World War I and World War II brought forth further economic hardship and the area began to decline.

In the 1960s, the city began to see redevelopment as the only answer to save the district and its history.

On Sept. 20, 1972, the city dubbed the area the Burns-Jackson Historic District, however, the name was later changed to the Oregon Historic District. In 1974, the district was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The fact that we have the Oregon District like it is today is due to citizens really working hard to save it. They were dedicated, they fought an uphill battle against all kinds of forces and they saved it,” said Dayton City Commissioner Matt Joseph.

The district today consists of 12 city blocks surrounding Fifth Street, but the city said they are looking to expand further onto East Fifth Street to continue its growth.