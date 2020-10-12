Dayton’s Northwest Recreation Center temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Northwest Recreation Center is closed until Oct. 26 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The remaining staff members are now in quarantine for two weeks due to having been in close contact with the person who tested positive. Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County will handle the necessary contact tracing.

The recreation center said that patrons can use their activity passes at Greater Dayton Recreation Center and the Lohrey Recreation Center.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS