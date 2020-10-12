Dayton’s Northwest Recreation Center temporarily closed after positive COVID-19 case

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Northwest Recreation Center is closed until Oct. 26 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The remaining staff members are now in quarantine for two weeks due to having been in close contact with the person who tested positive. Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County will handle the necessary contact tracing.

The recreation center said that patrons can use their activity passes at Greater Dayton Recreation Center and the Lohrey Recreation Center.