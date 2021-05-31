Dayton’s National Cemetery honors fallen veterans this Memorial Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On this Memorial Day, families and friends of those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice are paying their respects at Dayton’s National Cemetery.

Donna Wager is the widow of the late Richard Wager, who served over 20 years in The United States Air Force. “I miss him, because we were just like one person. I find myself talking to him when he’s not there. It’s difficult,” said Wager.

Married for 60 years, Donna says their life was blissful. “We just had a wonderful life. We had four children, and they learned to go school to school. We just had a wonderful military life,” said Wager.

Wager and her family were just one of many visiting the Cemetery this Memorial Day, which holds over 57,000 men and women veterans and eligible family members. “Every war and conflict this country haws been in. We have a Revolutionary War veteran here by the name of Christian Null. All the way up to the war and conflicts with Afghanistan,” said Dayton National Cemetery Director Doug Ledbetter.

(Pictured) Headstones of Veteran servicemen and women with American flags next to each grave at Dayton’s National Cemetery.

Ledbetter says the Cemetery ensures that every headstone received before Memorial Day is in place ahead of the holiday, along with fresh sod on grave stones as well.

For Wager, listening to Elvis Presley’s song ‘I Miss You’ and bringing fresh flowers is a way to thank not only husband Richard, but all people who’ve served and lost their lives for this country. “I just hold on to the stone there and always feel close to him. He was a very wonderful person.”