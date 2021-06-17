Dayton’s ‘Lights in Flight Festival’ returns to downtown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s “Lights in Flight Festival” will return to the downtown area Saturday, July 3.

The festival will begin at noon with live music and entertainment as well as food and beverage vendors. The fireworks begin at 10 pm at RiverScape Metropark. Admission to the festival and fireworks is free.

Lights in Flight was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but is returning, the City said, with the generosity of sponsors Marion’s Piazza, Five Rivers MetroParks and the Fairfield by Marriott Dayton.

The event is presented by the City of Dayton Department of Recreation and Youth Services.