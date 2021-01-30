Dayton’s first Black woman city commissioner to be laid to rest Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton will be laying to rest a trailblazer in the community Saturday.

A celebration of life for Idotha “Bootsie” Neal will be held at the Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Neal was the first Black woman to serve on the Dayton City Commission from 1991 to 2004. She died Sunday of natural causes at Kettering Medical Center at the age of 68.

Congressman Mike Turner released the following statement on Neal’s death:

Bootsie Neal was one of my dearest friends. I had the privilege of working with Bootsie while I was Mayor of Dayton to turn the city around, and I know that without her leadership and partnership we would not have balanced the city’s budget and built the baseball stadium, Schuster Center, and RiverScape. Bootsie’s legacy of service through her sorority Delta Sigma Theta as well as to the entire Dayton community will forever be cherished. Congressman Mike Turner

The service will be streamed on the church’s website.