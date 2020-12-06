Dayton’s first Black Baptist Church celebrates 150 years of service and sermons in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – November 30, 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of Zion Baptist Church, Dayton’s first Black Baptist Church. The church was built in 1870 by African-American contractors and architects, just seven years after enslaved people were declared free by the Emancipation Proclamation.

Since its beginnings, Zion Baptist has a legacy of fighting for social justice and equality.

“We stand on the shoulders of matriarchs and patriarchs that have set the table for us and laid the foundation,” said Reverend Doctor Rockney Carter, senior pastor of Zion Baptist Church.

In 1915, the Dayton chapter of the NAACP was started in the halls of the church.

“We continue to be advocates and community leaders, we continue to feed the hungry, we continue to clothe the naked, we continue to provide educational opportunities for children,” said Carter.

The faith of the founders and church members also carried them through significant moments in local and national history.

“This church was able to survive the flood of Dayton. In 1918 there was a serious pandemic, a flu pandemic, an outbreak across the entire world where over 50 million people lost their lives,” said Carter.

Now in 2020 the church and its members are facing another global pandemic and are determined to continue to survive and serve.

“I think the piece that stands out for us is how we’ve come together with the technology so we’re still active and we’re still able to be relevant in this pandemic,” explained Carter.

Now the church is envisioning the future and making plans for how they can safely celebrate this latest milestone in 2021.

For more information on Zion Baptist Church, click here.