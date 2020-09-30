DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Feast of Giving has been canceled due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.
Co-chairs and organizers, Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen, said without the necessary dining space to fit over 8,000 people and the cooking operations of the Dayton Convention Center the decision was clear.
“While we are disappointed about not being able to stage the Feast of Giving in 2020, we are committed to coming back in 2021 to the Dayton Convention Center to hold the best Feast of Giving ever,” said Felice Shane, board member of the Feast of Giving.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton’s Feast of Giving canceled due to pandemic concerns
- Fauci: Pandemic causing ‘historic decimation’ among Latinx community
- Average of the polls: President Trump needs numbers to move to repeat 2016 upset
- Trump insists he’s always denounced white supremacist groups
- Stimulus check update: Pelosi, Mnuchin do not reach agreement