Dayton’s Feast of Giving canceled due to pandemic concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton’s Feast of Giving has been canceled due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19.

Co-chairs and organizers, Dr. Steve Levitt and Dr. Tom Olsen, said without the necessary dining space to fit over 8,000 people and the cooking operations of the Dayton Convention Center the decision was clear.

“While we are disappointed about not being able to stage the Feast of Giving in 2020, we are committed to coming back in 2021 to the Dayton Convention Center to hold the best Feast of Giving ever,” said Felice Shane, board member of the Feast of Giving.

