Dayton’s CW to air ‘A Conversation for Change’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WBDT-TV, Dayton’s CW will air a 2 NEWS special, A Conversation for Change on Thursday, August 20th at 7 p.m. This half-hour broadcast will examine issues of social and racial justice in the Miami Valley.

“The issues of race relations and social justice are critically important to the residents of the Miami Valley,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV & WBDT-TV Vice President & General Manager. “In order to move forward, we must help educate our viewers, foster understanding and positive dialogue, and begin the conversation of coming together as a community.”

2 NEWS anchors Mark Allan and Brooke Moore will host the half-hour special.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to appear on the show along with Patrick Oliver, the head of Ohio’s new Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Dr. Derrick Foward, President of the Dayton Chapter of the NAACP.

A Conversation for Change will also stream live at WDTN.com and on the 2 NEWS App.