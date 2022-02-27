DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s Courthouse Square was decorated in blue and yellow, showing support for Ukrainians here in the Miami Valley.

“My home country is being invaded, my whole family is there in Ukraine,” said Event Organizer Anastasia Negle. “We all need one another, we all need to stay united and come together.”

Negle says she’s constantly checking her phone as family members are fleeing Ukraine and hiding in bomb shelters for days. Other Ukrainian citizens say their country will never bow down to Russia.

“Putin will never make us slaves, never,” said Ukranian Tatiana. “Ukraine is small but so brave and is a hero country, we never will give them a chance to make us slave. Ukraine forever, we will win.”

A large Ukrainian society with members from Dayton, Columbus and Cincinnati rallied at courthouse square giving love to one another as their families escaped with their lives across the sea.

“We stand with Ukraine, it’s our home, all of our families, friends, relatives are there and are struggling against the Russian invasion,” said Ukrainian Citizen Liudmyla.

Negle says feeling other nation’s supporting Ukraine means the world and hopes for Ukraine’s survival.

“We fight this evil together because this is bigger than Ukraine, this is for freedom in a free world,” said Negle.

After today’s rally, leaders are hopeful that Ohio’s law makers start to hear their message and take action.