Dayton’s Alpha Kappa Alpha Inc. celebrates VP Kamala Harris

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The local area chapter President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. says she believes seeing a woman of color in the White House creates new dreams and futures for African Americans across the world.

“We’re really excited to have one of us in the White House,” said AKA Tau Lambda Omega Trotwood Chapter President Debbie Carter.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters across the country wore pearls and pink converse to support one of their own. Vice President Kamala Harris is a member of AKA, which is the oldest and first African-American sorority founded in 1908.

“She’s always talked about what we mean to her and how we’ve helped her get ready for this role so we’re so excited for her,” said Carter. “We’re just so thrilled that she’s now the Vice President of the United States.”

More than 100 years ago, women were fighting for the right to vote but now fast forward to today and a woman of color is the Vice President of the United States. Carter believes that Vice President Harris could inspire the upcoming generations of African-American men and women to know the sky’s the limit when it comes to pursuing passions.

“I think it shows to all of us that the world is open to all kinds of possibilities,” said Carter. “But it’s very important for people of color to see people of color in those positions and then it creates this moment of realization that if she can do it, then so can they.”

AKA Inc. has donated $3 million to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) over the past three years to help future students pursue any passion they want.