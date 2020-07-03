Daytonians react to mandatory mask policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mandatory mask ordinance is in effect in the city of Dayton. Starting July 3 everyone within the city is required to wear a mask inside public spaces and in outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

All individuals while in an enclosed space with others, unless exempted, must cover their nose and mouth. The law requires face coverings to be worn in all enclosed areas including grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies, health care facilities, libraries, bars, restaurants, and public transportation.

“I don’t mind wearing the mask. I just don’t want to be fined if I sit at the bar and remove my mask to eat or drink and somebody decides to turn me in,” said Vernon Mangold.

Business owners are to ask people to leave their establishments if they don’t comply.

“My job is to provide a safe environment for my customers and that’s what I’m going to do,” said James Hicks, owner of Hicks’ Barbershop. “This morning we had everyone show up that’s been slated. We had no confrontation as far as the customers having to wear masks so so far it’s going well.”

Some said the new requirements are bad for business.

“It’s a bad precedent. It does not honor the due process and there are ways of doing this and doing it well…This is not one of them,” said Mangold.

City officials say violating the ordinance could result in an $85 fine.

Click here for more details about the ordinance.