Dayton Young Black Professionals hosting Black Excellence Weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Young Black Professionals is hosting Black Excellence weekend, starting Thursday night.

The events kicks off with an open mic poetry night from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Dayton Taste on Shiloh Springs Road.

The events are designed to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund.

On it’s website, the Dayton Young Black Professionals say their mission is to “empower, inform, and nurture the community through service and philanthropy. To rejuvenate the City of Dayton by fostering a network that provides professional, social, and personable opportunities for the betterment of the community.”

Events continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a full list of events, click here.



