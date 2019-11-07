Dayton Young Black Professionals hosting Black Excellence Weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dayton Young Black Professionals Logo (www.daytonybp.org)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Young Black Professionals is hosting Black Excellence weekend, starting Thursday night.

The events kicks off with an open mic poetry night from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Dayton Taste on Shiloh Springs Road.

The events are designed to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund.

On it’s website, the Dayton Young Black Professionals say their mission is to “empower, inform, and nurture the community through service and philanthropy. To rejuvenate the City of Dayton by fostering a network that provides professional, social, and personable opportunities for the betterment of the community.”

Events continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a full list of events, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar