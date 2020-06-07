Dayton Young Black Professionals host giveback initiative

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Young Black Professionals is hosting an event this Sunday called the West Dayton Giveback Initiative.

The initiative is an ongoing local program that provides food, both perishable and non-perishable to families in the community.

Sundays event will go from 1 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. and the donations needed by the initiative are as follows:

Styrofoam to-go boxes

Cases of water

Hand sanitizer

Plastic gloves

Face masks

The event is scheduled to take place at 13 North Williams Street and 1102 West Third Street.

If community members cannot attend but want to give something, Dayton Young Black Professionals accepts donations here.

For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page and event.