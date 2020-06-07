Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Dayton Young Black Professionals host giveback initiative

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Young Black Professionals is hosting an event this Sunday called the West Dayton Giveback Initiative.

The initiative is an ongoing local program that provides food, both perishable and non-perishable to families in the community.

Sundays event will go from 1 p.m. to 4: 30 p.m. and the donations needed by the initiative are as follows:

  • Styrofoam to-go boxes
  • Cases of water
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Plastic gloves
  • Face masks

The event is scheduled to take place at 13 North Williams Street and 1102 West Third Street.

If community members cannot attend but want to give something, Dayton Young Black Professionals accepts donations here.

For more information on the event, visit the Facebook page and event.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS