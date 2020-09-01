Dayton YBP to hold back-to-school drive for area K-12 students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With school back in session, Dayton Young Black Professionals is hosting a back to school drive. The community group’s Executive Director, Dej’za Demmings said this is the seventh year for the drive, with the goal of helping struggling families.

“We don’t want kids to feel left out,” Demmings said. “We know kids are cruel. You know when I was younger, if you didn’t have the right type of crayon, you know, it was a joke about it or something like that. So we just want to make sure that we give kids in our community the stuff that we wanted, instead of just giving them anything.”

She said, the group has been collecting supplies like paper, rulers, calculators, and even computers, for the last few weeks and will distribute them to qualifying students this weekend at McIntosh Park.

“We’re also giving away laptops, Chromebooks. We know that DPS has given one out per family, but if you have four or five kids in that family, we know that one isn’t enough.”

Demmings said the organization chose to support a black-owned business in Chicago, where they purchased supplies for community members. She said all Dayton area students are welcome to come out and pick up those items this weekend, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s going to be this Saturday at McIntosh Park from 3 pm to 6 pm for parents or kids to come get book bags, and all the book bags that we don’t give giveaway there, we’ll be driving through neighborhoods and passing them out.”

Demmings added they are still looking for volunteers to help distribute the items. She also said, everyone who comes out is expected to wear a mask and practice social distancing. email Dayton Young Black Professionals by clicking here, and using the word “volunteer” in the subject line, or for more information about the back-to-school drive, or about the organization, click here.