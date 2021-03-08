Dayton WWII veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — World War II army veteran Nick Sabatino celebrated his 102nd birthday at the Dayton VA on Sunday, March 7, where a small and socially distanced part was held in his honor.

VA officials said that Sabatino achieved a lot in the last 102 years: he was drafted in 1941, he owned an ad agency in Dayton, wrote and illustrated children’s books and was featured in the newspaper for starting a business at 98-year-old.

Students at Trebein Elementary and Kettering Early Childhood Education Center wrote him birthday cards, made a large birthday banner and poster. Sabatino also received gifts, including a hat, mask and commemorative coin from commanders at Fort Brag Army Post.

When asked, Sabatino said he attributes his long life to God and being a good person.