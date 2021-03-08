Dayton WWII veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — World War II army veteran Nick Sabatino celebrated his 102nd birthday at the Dayton VA on Sunday, March 7, where a small and socially distanced part was held in his honor.

VA officials said that Sabatino achieved a lot in the last 102 years: he was drafted in 1941, he owned an ad agency in Dayton, wrote and illustrated children’s books and was featured in the newspaper for starting a business at 98-year-old.

Students at Trebein Elementary and Kettering Early Childhood Education Center wrote him birthday cards, made a large birthday banner and poster. Sabatino also received gifts, including a hat, mask and commemorative coin from commanders at Fort Brag Army Post.

When asked, Sabatino said he attributes his long life to God and being a good person.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS