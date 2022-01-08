DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s own World War II Army Veteran turned 100 years old on Friday, January 7.

Robert Turner spent three years in the Army during World War II, and he said he wished he would have stayed longer, according to the Dayton VA.

Turner spent part of his milestone birthday at the Dayton VA. The VA said the staff treated him to a special celebratory lunch and sang happy birthday.

In a video recorded at the Dayton VA, Turner attributes his old age to trusting God and loving everyone.

