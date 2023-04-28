DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local World War II veteran is celebrating his 104th birthday on April 28.

According to the Dayton VA, World War II veteran John Dorsey was born in Tuskegee, Ala. in 1949, and served in the US Army from 1942 to 1946.

After his service in the Army, Dorsey moved to the East Coast before settling in Dayton.

Dorsey later retired from Dayton Power and Light (DP&L) and is a longstanding member of Corinthian Baptist Church, where he sang in the Male Choir and Senior Choir.

He and his wife have four children, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

When asked what he owes his long life to, he said, “the Lord, it’s all up to the Lord.”